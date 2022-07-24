Former CIA official Phil Giraldi has confessed to using foreign media to insert influence in Turkey, Daniel Burke, a former candidate for the U.S. Senate said on Saturday.

“When I was in Turkey (with the CIA), we never placed stories in the Turkish media. We would have a journalist working with us in France write an article, and then the Turkish media would pick it up. If it appeared in the French press, it must be true,” Giraldi was quoted by Burke on Twitter.