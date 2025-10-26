Istanbul’s disgraced former mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was arrested in March on corruption charges, was brought to a courthouse in Istanbul to testify in an espionage case. Investigators look into connections between Imamoğlu and Hüseyin Gün, a man who reportedly confessed to working for British intelligence.

A large crowd of Imamoğlu supporters and the chair of Imamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, were among those who flocked to the courthouse where Imamoğlu would testify.

The latest case involves Gün, Imamoğlu and the owner of a pro-CHP broadcaster, as well as the chief strategist for the mayor’s campaign in 2019, where he ended the longstanding rule of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) mayors in Türkiye’s financial hub.

Authorities said the investigation began after the July 4 arrest of Gün, who is accused of conducting espionage activities on behalf of foreign states.

According to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Gün used encrypted phones to maintain secrecy, financed unrest in various countries and possessed sensitive material, including photographs of military-grade ammunition, weapons that civilians could not access, and passport photos of Israeli citizens allegedly engaged in military and political work.

A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) revealed that Gün maintained extensive contacts with suspects linked to the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) and the PKK terrorist group, as well as consular officials from various countries. Despite not owning any businesses, Gün reportedly carried out large-scale domestic and international money transfers, including withdrawing TL 85 million ($2 million) in cash, without any documentation of how those funds were used.

Documents seized from Gün reportedly contained notes on coup attempts and civil unrest in other nations, daily logs of meetings with individuals and institutions in Türkiye, and details of information shared with foreign agents. The statement also said Gün held face-to-face meetings with Mustafa Özcan, identified as a senior FETÖ figure known as the “imam of England,” from whom he took instructions.

Investigators allege that Gün transferred intelligence on Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa to operatives working for a foreign state while posing as a businessperson.

Prosecutors also cited encrypted communications via the “Wickr” platform, described as similar to the ByLock network used by FETÖ members, that revealed Gün’s contact with a foreign intelligence officer. One message reportedly included a photograph secretly taken of two former Turkish ministers.

The investigation further uncovered correspondence between Gün and Necati Özkan, Imamoğlu’s chief strategist. Messages allegedly referred to “digital intelligence gathering,” “matters to be considered in the work carried out for Imamoğlu,” and “the urgent need to activate 70,000 volunteers.” Another note warned that Imamoğlu’s communications director, Murat Ongun, had been infected with spyware, advising him not to bring the device to “sensitive private campaign meetings with Mr. Ekrem.”

Authorities say the evidence indicates that Gün acted as a senior coordinator above Özkan within the organization, whose main objective was to obtain illicit financial gains and fund Imamoğlu’s political ambitions, including a potential presidential campaign.

Investigators allege that during the 2019 local elections, Gün and Özkan collaborated to analyze voter districts, create voter profiles and leak confidential electoral data to foreign intelligence services, actions prosecutors classify as espionage. The statement also noted that Imamoğlu himself met directly with Gün regarding these operations.

The prosecutor’s office said evidence also ties media figure Merdan Yanardağ to the network, asserting that he “organized the press leg of the election process in exchange for benefits provided by Gün” and worked with foreign intelligence elements to influence the 2019 municipal vote.