Prominent Turkish politician and co-founder of Motherland Party (ANAP) Yıldırım Akbulut, who also served as prime minister and parliament speaker, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday.

Akbulut was receiving treatment since November. He entered the parliament after being chosen as ANAP Erzincan deputy during the 1983 general elections and assumed the duty of Interior Minister between 1984 and 1987 in the government of Turgut Özal.

Akbulut, who was rechosen as deputy in 1987, was also chosen as parliament head and continued in this position until 1989. While being head of the parliament, Akbulut assumed the duty of prime minister when Turgut Özal was chosen as president

He became the party’s head during ANAP’s 1st extraordinary congress in 1989 after the seat was free when Özal became president.

In the ANAP congress of 1991, Akbulut lost the seat to Mesut Yılmaz and left the position of chairperson and prime minister.

Continuing his political career, he was chosen again as parliament head after the 1999 elections and was in the position until 2000.

Akbulut, who was also candidate for the position of president, resigned from ANAP in 2002 and became candidate as Istanbul deputy in the True Path Party (DYP).