France is planning to ban a Turkish group known as the Gray Wolves, the interior minister said Monday, after the group carried out marches against the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The dissolution of the Gray Wolves will be put to the French cabinet on Wednesday, Gerald Darmanin told a parliamentary committee.
The Gray Wolves is a pan-Turkist organization established by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) founder Alparslan Türkeş in the late 1960s.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.