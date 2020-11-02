France is planning to ban a Turkish group known as the Gray Wolves, the interior minister said Monday, after the group carried out marches against the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The dissolution of the Gray Wolves will be put to the French cabinet on Wednesday, Gerald Darmanin told a parliamentary committee.

The Gray Wolves is a pan-Turkist organization established by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) founder Alparslan Türkeş in the late 1960s.