Several border crossings between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided capital Lefkoşa were shut down Friday after Greek Cypriot motorcyclists staged demonstrations near the Metehan crossing.

The “Isaak–Solomou Remembrance Initiative,” made up of Greek Cypriot biker groups, rallied on the Greek Cypriot side of the Metehan checkpoint to mark the anniversaries of Tasos Isaak, who was killed on Aug. 8, 1996, while attempting to illegally enter TRNC territory, and Solomos Solomou, who was shot dead on Aug. 14, 1996, after trying to remove a Turkish flag in the Derinya area.

The protests halted traffic through the border, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides. TRNC and Greek Cypriot police deployed heavy security at the sites.

Reports said some Greek Cypriot bikers also planned gatherings Friday evening at the Ledra Palace and Lokmacı crossings.

The incidents recall violent unrest in August 1996, when Greek Cypriot-led biker convoys, joined by participants from Greece and several European countries, stormed the border into TRNC territory at Derinya. Isaak died during clashes on Aug. 8, while days later, Solomou was killed after ignoring warnings, crossing into TRNC territory, and attempting to pull down a Turkish flag.