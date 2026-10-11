In parallel with Greece’s defense spending frenzy, the Greek Cypriot administration on the island of Cyprus has ambitions of supremacy at sea and on the island. Located in the south of the divided island of Cyprus, where the existence of Turkish Cypriots is not recognized, the administration eyes key "defense" moves in the Eastern Mediterranean, a source of tensions with Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots.

The new plans to boost defense come amid a stern warning from Ankara, and it remains to be seen whether Greek Cypriots will heed it amid new cooperation with Türkiye’s foes and allies, including France, the U.S. and Israel.

One of the key investments of the Greek Cypriot administration is a 205-million-euro ($229.66-million) naval base project to expand its military facilities in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area where it contests the rights of Turkish Cypriots, to the chagrin of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) guarantor state, Türkiye.

In a speech at the inauguration of the new academic year at the National Defense University, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said that Türkiye would not stand idly by in the face of crises in the wider region. He reiterated Türkiye's determination to safeguard the security and legitimate rights of Turkish Cypriots, noting that Türkiye is sensitive about protecting rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Güler emphasized that all measures had been “decisively taken” as part of national security in the context of developments on the island. At the same time, he pointed out that a policy of oppression that had continued since the 1960s against Turkish Cypriots was still in place. He gave examples of the Greek Cypriot opposition to an international music festival and a football camp by the Barcelona Football Academy scheduled to be held in the TRNC as an “intransigent delusion of the Greek Cypriot side.”

Along with new bases, Greek Cypriots seek to modernize the air base in Baf (Paphos) with U.S. support and secure 1.2 billion euros in defense funding through the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense financing mechanism.

The Greek Cypriot administration continues its cooperation with the U.S., France and Greece to expand military infrastructure suitable for use by foreign armed forces in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Greek Cypriot administration's "defense ministry" signed a technical study contract on Oct. 6 with a consortium comprising Greece-based companies TRITON and MARNET to expand the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in the Mari area.

According to the Greek Cypriot newspaper Fileleftheros, the project aims to upgrade the naval base to accommodate warships belonging to France, Greece and other European countries.

Another component of the Greek Cypriot administration’s military infrastructure projects with foreign countries is the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Baf. Fileleftheros reported that the U.S. is undertaking the technical work to modernize the air base, and Washington is expected to provide technical and financial support for the project. Preparations involving the U.S. include plans to extend the runway, establish infrastructure suitable for a greater number of military aircraft, build large aircraft hangars and upgrade communications systems. A report by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini Cyprus said the aim is to upgrade the Baf Air Base to standards suitable for use by U.S. military aircraft.

Plans for the Mari Naval Base include increasing the harbor’s depth, expanding berthing areas for large warships and strengthening military logistics infrastructure. According to information published in Greek Cypriot media, authorities are considering increasing the harbor’s current depth of approximately 7 meters (23 feet) to more than 12 meters. The aim is to establish infrastructure suitable for frigates and submarines. France is among the countries expected to benefit from the naval base, while Greek warships may also use the facility.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides identified strengthening the military capabilities of the Greek Cypriot "national guard" as a priority in the government’s 2026 program.

The Greek Cypriot administration maintains that the modernization projects will serve humanitarian aid and evacuation operations in addition to military activities. It says ownership and control of the facilities will remain with the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Greek Cypriot administration’s military infrastructure projects with foreign countries remain part of the Eastern Mediterranean’s security agenda. The signing of a technical study contract for the Mari Naval Base, the U.S. role in modernizing the Paphos Air Base and plans for France and Greece to use the naval facility highlight the administration’s efforts to expand military cooperation with foreign countries. Technical studies for the expansion of the Mari Naval Base are expected to be completed in October 2027, while the construction project has yet to enter the implementation phase.