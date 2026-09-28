Greek media has outlined a hypothetical military scenario in which Athens could consider a “preemptive strike” against Türkiye if it determined that a Turkish attack was imminent, according to a report published by the Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

The report cited remarks by Greek Chief of Defense Gen. Dimitrios Houpis in December 2025 referring to Greece’s ability to carry out preemptive strategic strikes at long range.

Drawing on military analysts and sources, Ta Nea described a hypothetical crisis in the Aegean triggered by disputes over maritime jurisdiction or exploration activities. Under the scenario, a large-scale mobilization of Turkish forces could be interpreted by Athens as preparations for an imminent attack.

Greek intelligence would first seek to verify Turkish military movements using surveillance capabilities and satellite data provided by allied countries before the country’s national security council, KYSEA, convened to assess the situation.

The report acknowledged the risks of acting on inaccurate intelligence, noting that the side launching the first strike could face accusations of aggression and lose international diplomatic support.

In a potential second phase, the report said Greece could seek to disrupt Turkish radar and communications through electronic warfare while using Rafale and F-16 Viper fighter jets against military infrastructure. Spike NLOS and Exocet missile systems could also be deployed against Turkish amphibious forces, depending on the scenario.

Ta Nea said a possible Turkish response could involve missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, with Greece relying on Patriot air defense systems and SeaFire radars aboard its new Kimon-class frigates.

The scenario also envisaged the United States, NATO and the European Union pushing for a cease-fire after the first 24 hours of hostilities.

In recent years, Greece has ordered four French FDI frigates and also plans to modernize its four MEKO-class frigates.

In parallel, the country is expanding its air and missile defense capabilities. Recent projects include the purchase of the multilayered “Achilles Shield” system, which is set to include Israeli systems from Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as additional drones and reconnaissance technology. The agreement with Italy provides for the possibility of acquiring further FREMM frigates in the future, the Greek press reported.

Under the Achilles Shield deal, Israel will supply Greece with the David’s Sling and SPYDER systems, as well as the BARAK MX system along with MMR multi-mission radars for air surveillance manufactured by IAI unit ELTA Systems.

Türkiye, meanwhile, is currently building more than 50 warships simultaneously for both domestic and foreign customers, according to a statement last month by its Naval Forces commander.

The country also plans to inaugurate its locally made aircraft carrier by the end of 2027. The carrier will have the capacity to host 52 aerial vehicles and 2,500 personnel.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye has pursued a rapprochement with Greece after decades of lukewarm diplomatic ties and nearly two decades after the countries came close to an all-out war over their Aegean dispute. Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have met several times over the past two years, but their warm meetings have done little to change the state of relations over the maritime dispute.