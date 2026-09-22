Greek Solution party leader Kyriakos Velopoulos used provocative language targeting Turks as he criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ policy of easing tensions with Türkiye, according to a statement published by his party.

Velopoulos criticized the “calm waters” policy pursued by Athens and Ankara in recent years and accused Türkiye of making threats against Greece.

He used a derogatory Greek expression about Turks before pointing out that the action should be taken against them, “like Mongols did,” referring to Mongol invasion of present-day Türkiye. He then cited a statement he attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, saying: “The Turks can be exterminated, but not conquered.”

The Greek Solution leader then presented the remark after saying there was “one solution” regarding Turks.

Velopoulos also attacked Mitsotakis’ approach toward Ankara, arguing that efforts to reduce tensions had failed to alter Türkiye’s policies. He described Turkish statements as “empty threats” and “chauvinism.”

His comments come amid renewed exchanges between political figures in Türkiye and Greece over longstanding disputes between the NATO allies.

Velopoulos has repeatedly criticized Mitsotakis over relations with Türkiye. In a separate statement on Sept. 18, he called on the Greek government to declare an exclusive economic zone with the Greek Cypriot administration and extend Greece’s territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, responded on Sept. 14 to separate remarks from Greece, calling on Greek officials to act with “seriousness and common sense.”

Velopoulos’ latest remarks targeting Turks were not based solely on media reports. The comments appeared directly in a press statement published on the Greek Solution party’s official website on Sept. 21.

Moreover, the party leader has previously called for a wall to be built along the Türkiye-Greece border, saying: “We must plug the hole. A 6-meter wall should be built and a minefield laid along Turkish-Greek border to prevent infiltration.”

Velopoulos has also continued his racist rhetoric, having previously been recorded as saying: “I want a Christian Europe without Muslims.”