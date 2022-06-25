Greek citizen Mohammed Amar Ampara, who was tasked to spy on Turkey on behalf of the Greek National Intelligence Organization (EYP), was apprehended by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

According to information received from security sources, MIT's investigations discovered that the EYP used Greek citizen Muhammed Amar Ampara to spy on Turkey.

It was found that the Greek spy Ampara was operating under the cover of a businessperson during his travels to Turkey and was engaged in espionage activities under the guise of trade.

Furthermore, the suspect compiled information about the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) elements on the border and transferred it to Greek intelligence. He also conducted research on Syrians in Turkey and businesspeople in Greece who support the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) – all in line with the instructions of the EYP.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey where 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.