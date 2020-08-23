The militias of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar rejected the internationally recognized government’s call for a cease-fire, claiming that the Government of National Accord (GNA) is planning to launch an attack on the strategic cities of Sirte and Jufra.

Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s cease-fire call was an attempt to "throw dust in the eyes," Ahmed al-Mesmari, the spokesman for Haftar's militias, told a news conference Sunday.

In the first comments since calls for a cease-fire on Friday, he said there was a military buildup aimed at targeting Haftar’s bases in Sirte and Jufra and that the militias were pushing toward the country's northeastern oil crescent region.

"Over the past 24 hours, we monitored Turkish warships and frigates advancing toward Sirte, and they are in an offensive position," he noted.

He said Haftar’s forces are prepared to respond to any attempt to attack their bases in Sirte and Jufra, currently under their control.

On Friday, Sarraj of the Tripoli-based GNA called on allied forces to comply with an immediate truce in the country and instructed them to halt all combat operations across Libya.

He also called for turning the strategic cities of Sirte and Jufra, currently under the control of Haftar's forces, into demilitarized zones.

Turkey and Qatar played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against Haftar's forces, while countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Russia supported the putschist general.

In separate statements Friday, the Libyan government and Tobruk parliament announced an immediate cease-fire in the Sirte and Jufra regions and agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The government's efforts for a long-term political settlement have since failed due to a military offensive launched by Haftar.