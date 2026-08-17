Hamas on Monday welcomed a joint statement by Türkiye and seven other countries calling on Israel to implement the Gaza plan, while urging further international political and diplomatic action to pressure Israel over the road map.

In a written statement, Hamas welcomed the position taken by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who accused Israel of obstructing efforts to end the war in Gaza and called for the road map’s implementation.

The Palestinian group said the joint statement should serve as a basis for further diplomatic steps and renewed its call for international action against what it described as Israel’s resistance to implementing the road map for the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described the eight countries’ statement as “extremely important,” highlighting their condemnation of Israel’s rejection of the road map and what the group described as attempts to deny the Palestinian people their right to self-determination.

It said the eight nations’ position represented a critical step for regional peace and stability and called for their demands to be followed by concrete measures at the international level.

Hamas also welcomed the ministers’ insistence on the full and immediate implementation of the road map.

Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had earlier issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s refusal to complete implementation of the road map linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

The eight countries said Israel’s position directly jeopardized implementation of the plan and undermined efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

They also said Israel would bear responsibility for consequences stemming from any rejection, obstruction or delay in implementing the road map, including a deterioration of conditions on the ground and setbacks to efforts to end the war.

The ministers reiterated their support for a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.