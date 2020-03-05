“Greece and its European Union partners should deliver a collective response to Turkey’s new policy of not stopping migrants and asylum seekers trying to leave for Greece,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The EU’s response should provide for shared responsibility, uphold the right to seek asylum, and guarantee humane and dignified treatment to all migrants,” the watchdog added in the statement. “On March 1, 2020, Greece’s Governmental National Security Council decided to effectively suspend access to the asylum system for a month for people who crossed the border irregularly, a measure for which there is no legal basis or justification,” the Watch added in the statement published on its website.

“The EU has an opportunity to show it can respond with compassion to the arrival of people fleeing conflict and persecution by putting their dignity and humanity at the center of its response,” Lotte Leicht, EU director at Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“In 2015, Human Rights Watch documented that armed masked men were disabling boats carrying migrants and asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea and pushing them back to Turkish waters,” the watchdog also reminded, before highlighting another incident caught on camera and reported by the BBC, Al Jazeera, and other media outlets. “Greek coast guards are seen firing into the sea near a migrant dingy, and shoving it around, as they attempt to force it back toward Turkey with the assistance of a speedboat with what appears to be masked men,” HRW said.

“If the EU’s highest officials are willing to turn a blind eye to such abuses and violations of international law, they will invite more of the same.”

Greek authorities should urgently act to curb vigilante violence, and investigate and prosecute those responsible, Human Rights Watch added in the statement.

“The EU and Greece’s leadership should publicly and unequivocally condemn such violence, and the criminal justice system should hold those responsible for the violence to account. Greek law enforcement officers should receive clear instructions that any use of force must be proportionate to the need. The authorities should urgently investigate reports of excessive use of force by law enforcement officials and hold those responsible to account,” HRW concluded.