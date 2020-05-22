The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) launched an online volunteering training program Friday with the participation of 100 young people from more than 50 countries.

Representing the Muslim youth in the world, ICYF's training focuses on the concept of volunteering, which gained even more importance with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the program that is expected to last until May 31, ICYF head Taha Ayhan underlined the importance of volunteering for the youth.

"Volunteering activities would provide youth the abilities to cooperate and conflict resolution. That is why young people with volunteering experience have more chances to have better performances in their education and business life as well as a high possibility to succeed in life as a whole," Ayhan said in a press release Friday.

Although the previous training took place in destinations such as Antalya, Doha and Baku, due to the pandemic, this year the forum decided to conduct the social meeting as an online training program.

Ayhan also emphasized that training the youth on volunteering would assist the establishment of a young network of volunteers while intensifying intercultural ties.