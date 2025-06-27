Türkiye could tailor its strategic orientations based on a report from the National Intelligence Academy (MIA) that defines risks and aims to guide ethical, sustainable and inclusive artificial intelligence future vision.

The report, titled “Türkiye's Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence, Society and Security," evaluates the impact of AI technologies on society, security and cultural values, as well as the epistemological and ethical consequences of technological transformation.

MIA outlines a framework of seven thematic headings, ranging from current technologies to cultural threats, security to digital economy and workforce.

It defines short, medium- and long-term roadmaps that determine Türkiye’s strategic direction while presenting data-based recommendations to decision-makers and the Turkish public.

The impact of AI on the human mind and social order is comparable to the Enlightenment Revolution, according to the report.

The report argues that the tendency to attribute consciousness to AI robots has weakened the distinction between the real and synthetic and the increasingly fragile access to the truth.

It warns against “excessive trust” in AI, which can lead to epistemic laziness and loss of responsibility in information production.” The report emphasizes the importance of preserving human responsibility in information accessibility and production processes in order to prevent this threat from growing.

With this caution in mind, it proposes AI-assisted roadmaps over the economic, energy and environmental development potential of AI technologies.

The report defines the "green artificial intelligence" approach as a standard that increases energy efficiency on a global scale, while emphasizing that Türkiye should invest in "green chip design" and "sustainable hardware-software" compliance in line with these trends.

MİA highlights the strategic importance of environmentally sensitive artificial intelligence policies in the report, which points out that the expert pool in the field of AI in Türkiye increased by 46%; that domestic initiatives also attracted major investments, and that public support provided by TÜBITAK strengthened strategy-focused public investments.

The report, which draws attention to high energy consumption, highlights structural difficulties such as technical resource limitations and international compliance costs, and indicates that the technical infrastructure should be strengthened and skill transformation should be accelerated. It notes that these developments are critical steps in Türkiye's transition from a regional follower to a leading actor.

AI roadmap

The proposed roadmap is planned under short, medium and long-term application headings.

In the short term, it is envisaged to establish ethical centers and initiate green artificial intelligence projects, in the medium term, data networks and local language models, and in the long term, Türkiye taking on a role in global governance.

It emphasizes that the roadmap overlaps highly with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and current action plans. It claims its holistic plan is supported by leading institutions, budget estimates and performance indicators.

The determination of the institution will translate strategic priorities into the field, according to MIA.

The report states that the ultimate goal is to move Türkiye to an innovative, secure and inclusive artificial intelligence leader position in the post-2030 period, and that the MIA recommends developing energy-sensitive and human-centered solutions that are based on ethical principles to achieve this goal.

AI is a central source of acceleration in Türkiye's socioeconomic development package, the report says, arguing that this acceleration will turn into social benefit not only with the purchase of technology, but also with solutions that are based on ethical principles, energy-sensitive and have passed security tests.

Strengthening ethical frameworks

According to the report, in the field of security, autonomous weapon systems based on artificial intelligence, cyberattacks and election manipulation came to the forefront as prominent threats.

MIA recommends red team laboratories, secure architectural designs and election integrity platforms against these risks, while also emphasizing the importance of developing international norms, strengthening ethical frameworks and technology-focused diplomatic initiatives.

In the field of cybersecurity, the report includes content watermarking, bot detection and disinformation combat applications among its solution suggestions, and reminds that the MIA produces interdisciplinary solutions ranging from security to diplomacy.

The report, which offers comprehensive solutions against threats such as cultural homogenization, privacy violation and disinformation, underscored issues such as the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Ethics Center, the implementation of digital heritage portals and the development of culturally sensitive bias tests.

The report emphasizes that the relationship that society establishes with technology should be evaluated not only in terms of user experience, but also in the context of ethics and values.

It proposes a communication and education strategy that includes stakeholders to increase this awareness.