Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced Thursday that he has been discharged from the hospital and will continue COVID-19 treatment at home, while his wife and daughter have recovered from the disease.

"Our treatment, which has been undergoing in the hospital for a while, will continue at home with the condition of rest. (The tests of) My wife and daughter turned out negative. I wish an urgent recovery for all patients and ask for observation of the rules,” Soylu said on Twitter.

Soylu announced Saturday that he, along with his wife and daughter, had tested positive for the coronavirus and were receiving treatment at the hospital.

After feeling unwell, the family tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 26 and were being treated at home until Friday when they were transferred to a hospital on a doctor's recommendation, Soylu had said.

Turkey has registered more than 375,000 coronavirus cases and more than 10,252 deaths since announcing its first case on March 11.