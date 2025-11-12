An investigation has been launched into the military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia on its return from Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, reiterating condolences for those killed and the nation.

Speaking during his party's provincial chairs meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that 19 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, while the search continued for the remaining victim. He also added that the black box of the plane has been recovered.

“The full resources of the Republic of Türkiye, along with those of Georgia and Azerbaijan, have been mobilized for our heroes. We are following the on-the-ground efforts moment by moment. We will ensure that the necessary examinations are conducted with utmost diligence, bringing all aspects of the incident to full clarity," he stressed.

The president also warned about disinformation, saying. "I implore our nation to be vigilant against lies and not to give credence to those who stoop to shame for the sake of dirty politics."

He said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, the Defense Ministry, along with the Interior and Foreign Ministries, got in touch with their counterparts. "Search and rescue operations were promptly initiated. We immediately deployed our unmanned aerial vehicles in collaboration with the Georgian authorities to obtain imagery. By 5 p.m. on the same day, we received information that the aircraft's wreckage had been located. The area where the aircraft's wreckage was found was cordoned off for security purposes. Again, last night, we facilitated the deployment of our 46-member accident investigation team to the region. Access to our aircraft's black box has been achieved, and examinations have begun."

Earlier on the same day, the Defense Ministry said all 20 servicemen on board the plane had been killed.

The ministry published pictures of the 20 deceased military personnel on the social media platform X on Wednesday morning.

It said the fallen personnel were Lt. Col. Gökhan Korkmaz, Maj. Serdar Uslu, Maj. Nihat Ilgen, First Lt. Cüneyt Kandemir, First Lt. Emre Mercan, Sgt. Maj. Nuri Özcan, Sgt. Maj. Umit Ince, Sgt. Maj. Hamdi Armağan Kaplan, Sgt. Maj. Burak Özkan, Sgt. Maj. Ilker Aykut, Sgt. Maj. Akın Karakuş, Sgt. Maj. Emrah Kuran, Sgt. Maj. Ramazan Yağız, Staff Sgt. Emre Altıok, Staff Sgt. Berkay Karaca, Staff Sgt. Burak Ibbiği, Staff Sgt. Ilhan Ongan, Sgt. First Class Ahmet Yasir Kuyucu, Specialist Sgt. Cem Dolapçı and Specialist Sgt. Emre Sayın.

The plane had taken off from Ganja airport in western Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon but crashed shortly after crossing the border into eastern Georgia, the Defense Ministry said after the incident.

"Our heroic comrades were martyred on Nov. 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo aircraft, returning from Azerbaijan, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. On behalf of myself and all members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah's mercy upon our fallen heroes and extend my deepest condolences to their grieving families and our noble nation,” Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Images purportedly showing the incident circulating on social media show an aircraft crashing vertically to the ground at high speed. The images have not been verified.

Georgian and Turkish search-and-rescue teams were dispatched to the region. Authorities are investigating whether violations of aviation safety or operational rules contributed to the crash.

Georgia's Interior Ministry had confirmed the plane went down in the Sighnaghi area, "about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from Georgia's state border" with Azerbaijan.

Georgian air traffic control said the plane had disappeared from its radar shortly after entering its airspace "without transmitting a distress signal" and that it had been alerted to the crash by the emergency services.

U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin makes the C-130 Hercules military cargo plane.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in the search and rescue efforts for the crash.

During the phone call, Kobakhidze offered his condolences over the death of soldiers in the crash, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

For his part, Erdoğan expressed gratitude to Kobakhidze for his condolences and support, the directorate added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Güler also held talks with their Georgian counterparts.

Several states, as well as NATO and foreign diplomatic representations in Ankara, offered their condolences to Türkiye.

In a statement shared on social media, NATO chief Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to Türkiye, a NATO ally.

“We honor the service of the soldiers who lost their lives and are deeply grateful for everything the Turkish Armed Forces – and all our men and women in uniform across the alliance – do every day to keep us safe,” Rutte said.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman said he was “deeply saddened” by the accident.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, their loved ones and to the entire Turkish nation,” Erhürman shared on his X (formerly Twitter) social media account.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also published a message of solidarity. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the crash of a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft while flying from Azerbaijan to Türkiye,” Tajani said. “We stand with the Turkish people, authorities and armed forces, as well as the rescue teams at the scene.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow, calling the incident a “tragic loss.”

“I send my deepest condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the families of those on board and to all our Turkish brothers and sisters,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time.”

Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani said on X that her country stands with Türkiye. “Kosovo stands with our ally Türkiye in this difficult moment,” she said.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow” over the tragedy. “Romania conveys its deepest condolences to Türkiye and to the families of those who lost their lives. We stand with our Turkish friends during this difficult time,” the statement noted.