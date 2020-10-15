Turkish Naval Forces Command has been constantly tracking the Greek "invisible" submarines that were reported to be following all activities in the Eastern Mediterranean undetected.

Video footage released Thursday shows the submarines being monitored, dismissing claims on Greek media that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were not able to detect submarines of the Hellenic Navy.

Earlier reports claimed that the "Type-214 submarines are invisible and the Turkish Armed Forces' maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters could not detect these submarines."

The news also included the claim that Greek submarines followed all activities in the Eastern Mediterranean without being detected.

Security sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the allegations in question were absolutely not true, citing the video footage as proof.

The sources emphasized that the Greek Type-214 submarines, which were claimed to be invisible, were being continuously followed by the floating and flying elements of the Turkish Naval Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The submarines' periscopes were clearly visible in the video footage. Both day and nighttime footage of the submarines were released by the Turkish authorities. Security experts said this means the Greek submarines could be easily tracked.