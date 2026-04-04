President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told NATO chief Mark Rutte in a phone call on Saturday that the ongoing war involving Iran is heading toward a “geostrategic impasse,” urging the international community to step up efforts to end the conflict, according to an official statement.

The call addressed regional and global developments as well as issues on the agenda of NATO, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan stressed that the escalation triggered by intervention against Iran risks prolonging instability and underscored the need for intensified diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting.

Highlighting alliance cooperation, Erdoğan pointed to NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defense, saying solidarity during the current crisis has once again demonstrated the alliance’s deterrent capability.

He also reiterated Ankara’s continued efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing Türkiye’s role in mediation initiatives.

Marking NATO’s 77th anniversary during the call, Erdoğan expressed hope that the upcoming NATO summit scheduled for July 7–8, 2026, in Ankara would yield decisions aimed at strengthening the alliance’s resilience and effectiveness against future challenges.