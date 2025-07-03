Turkmens continued to protest in Iraq's Altunköprü, a district of Kirkuk where Turkmens live in large numbers, on Thursday for not being given a place in the local administration.

The protests, which were launched by the Turkmen civil society organization Türkmeneli Student and Youth Union and Turkmens in the Altunköprü district, have been ongoing for days.

Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) spokesperson Mohammad Saman Agha said the Turkmen population expected a solution from the Iraqi Prime Ministry for the representation of the community in the district municipality, as well as other governmental organizations. He said that he spoke with Iraqi Prime Ministry Secretary-General Muhammad Ali to resolve the problems.

He added that if promises are upheld, the protests in Altunköprü would cease. The change in the mayor's office of Altunköprü, not including Turkmens, had drawn the reaction of the local people.