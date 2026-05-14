President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that Israel is "trampling on humanity’s shared values" through its crimes against humanity, according to remarks published in an article for Kazakhstan’s Kazinform news agency.

In a post on social media, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Erdoğan had written an article titled "The Key to Peace in Eurasia: The Turkic World" for Kazakhstan’s Kazinform news agency.

The article was published following Erdoğan’s visit to Astana for the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erdoğan said regional conflicts and crises today constitute comprehensive challenges to global security, economic prosperity, and stability.

He noted that the global system is undergoing a serious stress test in the face of new asymmetric risks arising from geopolitical rivalry, disruptions in energy supply security, and related financial volatility.

Erdoğan also underlined that the major transformation driven by artificial intelligence has further deepened the fragility of the global system.

"Indeed, as we have long maintained, these challenges lay bare the inadequacies of the current international system and global governance mechanisms as well as the pressing need for reform," he said.

Recalling his address to the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, Erdoğan highlighted the inequities embedded within the global system, saying the message that "the world is bigger than five” carries even greater relevance today.

He said the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has laid bare the shortcomings of the existing international order.

Erdoğan said Türkiye believes global and regional crises can only be resolved through an order based on "enforceable rules,” stressing that Ankara continues to take responsibility through peace diplomacy, mediation efforts, and "trust-based dialogue” to promote global peace and prosperity.

He wrote that stronger bilateral, regional, and global cooperation is essential for a "fairer, more inclusive, and stable” international order, emphasizing that disputes should be addressed through "regional ownership” and collaboration with neighboring countries and organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States.

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s partnership with Kazakhstan holds "an exceptional place” in its foreign policy, particularly in addressing the structural challenges facing the U.N. Security Council, advancing conflict resolution, and ensuring lasting economic prosperity.

He said strengthening cooperation in education, sports, and culture remains a priority in deepening Türkiye-Kazakhstan ties, and invited "our Kazakh brothers and sisters” to Ankara, named the 2026 Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organization of Turkic States.

Highlighting his May 14 visit amid regional tensions and the fragile Gaza cease-fire, Erdoğan said talks and the informal Turkic States summit would focus on expanding political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

He added that Turkic nations would continue working for "peace, prosperity, and tranquility,” guided by Khoja Ahmad Yasawi’s wisdom: "If the have-nots remain unsated while the haves shed no tears, the world is bound to fall.”