The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), a leading charity associated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs, will bring together international charities for Gaza. Over 200 institutions from Türkiye and 48 other countries will join the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit to highlight Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and boost global solidarity.

The summit will be held in Istanbul on Nov. 11-12, with the theme "The Future of Gaza."

It is expected to host more than 400 participants, including representatives of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, academics and media representatives.

The summit aims to address the two-year humanitarian crisis in Gaza by addressing the urgent needs of millions affected by infrastructure, health, education and housing. It will also promote sustainable aid and recovery after the latest cease-fire.

The two-day summit will feature five workshops to discuss all topics related to comprehensive and systematic humanitarian assistance in Gaza. A final declaration will be released at the end of the summit.

Türkiye is a prominent defender of the Palestinian cause and champions humanitarian aid to Gaza, where millions were forcibly displaced and tens of thousands of others were indiscriminately killed in Israeli attacks since 2023.

Along with the government, charities in the country regularly deliver aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, ranging from food and clothes to medicine and hygiene kits. Food aid makes up the majority of the aid. Following the Gaza cease-fire on Oct. 8, aid efforts have accelerated, including the recent transport of 100 trucks of supplies from El Arish, Egypt, to the Karem Abu Salem border crossing in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent in October by Türkiye. The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) plans to dispatch this week a ship loaded with aid to Egypt, to be delivered to Gaza.