An Istanbul court on Friday ordered the arrest of Istanbul's Üsküdar District Mayor Sinem Dedetaş and three other suspects pending trial as part of a corruption investigation into alleged bribery and abuse of office linked to construction and occupancy permits.

Dedetaş, her chief of staff Alihan Koçoğlu, architect Burçin Çevik and contractor Bülent Orhan Tozkoparan were remanded in custody after being referred to court by prosecutors. Two other suspects, Deputy Mayor Ceyhun Ünlü and intermediary Adem Altıntaş, were released under judicial supervision.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, centers on allegations that municipal officials manipulated the issuance of building and occupancy permits in exchange for illicit payments.

According to prosecutors, officials at Kent A.Ş., a municipal company, allegedly coordinated the permit process despite having no legal authority to do so. Investigators say the group used an encrypted internal communication network and color-coded spreadsheets to direct municipal staff during the approval process.

Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) findings cited by prosecutors allege that Kent A.Ş. signed a series of sham consultancy agreements with contractors worth a combined TL 1.08 million. Authorities claim the contracts were used to conceal the collection of TL 361.4 million from developers seeking construction permits.

Prosecutors also allege that for larger construction projects, bribes were demanded in U.S. dollars under the coordination of Dedetaş's adviser, identified only by the initials U.M., and Kent AŞ General Manager N.A. The cash was allegedly delivered in installments inside the Üsküdar municipal building in exchange for occupancy permits issued in violation of regulations.

The investigation was launched following complaints, statements from alleged victims and testimony from suspects. Authorities accuse Dedetaş of bribery, extortion under public authority and establishing and leading a criminal organization.

Police detained six suspects during coordinated raids at 11 locations on July 29. Following questioning and court proceedings, four were formally arrested while two were released under judicial control.