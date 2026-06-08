Interior Minister Mustafa Çitçi on Monday slammed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s comments saying Türkiye would continue to support the Palestinian cause and the status of Jerusalem.

Speaking at an event organized by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), Çiftci said: "We will never compromise on our stance. We will continue to carry the cause of Jerusalem's freedom in our hearts."

Minister Katz on Sunday attacked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Çiftci over comments regarding Jerusalem, escalating an already tense war of words between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

In a statement shared on social media, Katz responded to previous remarks made by Çiftci, who recently expressed his wish to one day serve as governor of Jerusalem and voiced confidence that the city would eventually come under Turkish administration.

“Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years and will remain the capital of Israel forever,” Katz wrote. He rejected what he described as aspirations to revive Ottoman influence in the region and argued that Israel remains capable of defending itself against any threats.

Katz also commented on Erdoğan’s leadership and referenced the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, claiming that modern Türkiye was being moved away from the principles established by its founder.

The comments came after Çiftci spoke at a meeting organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the central province of Çorum. During the event, the interior minister praised Erdoğan’s leadership and expressed hope that Jerusalem would one day be “free,” drawing comparisons with developments in other regional conflicts.

“My prayer was that God would grant me the opportunity to serve as governor of Jerusalem, even for a single day,” Çiftci said. “I believe those days will come.”

He also said he believed Jerusalem would eventually come under Turkish governance, citing what he described as Erdoğan’s role as a global leader and pointing to Türkiye’s support for causes across the broader region.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have remained strained over the war in Gaza. Turkish officials have repeatedly condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza and voiced support for Palestinian statehood.

Türkiye advocates for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on the 1967 borders, while Israel pushes for more occupation, seeking to annex more Palestinian lands through thriving illegal settlements.