Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Monday announced the start of the party's congress process and urged members to stand united ahead of a parliamentary group meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Kılıçdaroğlu said the main opposition party would formally launch its congress process with its first Party Assembly meeting on Thursday, June 11.

In a statement shared on social media, the CHP leader emphasized unity within the party, describing its members as a large family brought together by a common purpose despite differing views.

"We are not rivals to one another. We are the sons and daughters of the Republican People's Party walking shoulder to shoulder," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He reiterated the party's goals of strengthening democracy and justice in Türkiye during the second century of the republic and called on party members to demonstrate solidarity throughout the congress process.

Kılıçdaroğlu also invited CHP members to attend Tuesday's parliamentary group meeting with a spirit of unity, urging them to remain connected through what he described as common sense and comradeship.