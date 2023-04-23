Three Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded by mines planted by Armenian forces in Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

A truck carrying supplies to positions near the village of Allahgulular in Shusha province hit a mine laid by Armenian forces, the ministry also said in the statement.

The ministry said that two soldiers in the vehicle were injured in the blast that rendered the vehicle unusable, adding that another soldier who went to help the wounded was injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine.

The ministry said Armenia bears full responsibility for the incident.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in October that clearing mines planted by Armenia on occupied Azerbaijani territories will take nearly 30 years and cost $25 billion.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacked civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been broken several times since then.