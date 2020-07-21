A child and another civilian were wounded Tuesday after a landmine planted by Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group detonated.

A statement on the Facebook page of the Libyan Army’s ongoing Volcano of Rage operation said the landmine was planted by Wagner forces.

“After a landmine installed by Russian Wagner mercenaries, who are in the ranks of warlord Khalifa Haftar forces, went off, a child and another civilian were wounded,” the post said.

The military also added in the statement that the landmine had been planted as Wagner Group forces were fleeing Tripoli after the capital city was taken under control by the forces of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

The military said the blast occurred in the Qasr bin Ghashir area south of Tripoli. It did not provide information on the condition of the wounded civilians.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a news conference on July 13 that at least 52 civilians have been killed and 96 others wounded by the landmines around Tripoli.

The Libyan Army also said on May 22 that putschist Gen. Haftar’s militias planted explosive devices and landmines in civilian areas before fleeing Tripoli upon defeat.