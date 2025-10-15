Thirty-one lawyers and legal scholars have applied to join the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK), according to officials from the Turkish Parliament.

The application period for HSK membership, which will be filled through a vote by Parliament, ended on Friday, Oct. 10. The position will be chosen from among faculty members and attorneys working in the law branches of higher education institutions, in line with constitutional provisions and the Law on the Council of Judges and Prosecutors.

A joint committee made up of members from Parliament’s Constitution and Justice Commissions is set to convene on Tuesday to begin the evaluation process. The committee is expected to establish a sub-commission to review applicants’ credentials and submit a report with its findings.

The joint committee will meet again on Thursday, Oct. 23, to discuss the sub-commission’s report and select candidates for nomination.

Under the election procedure, the committee will nominate three candidates for each seat by a two-thirds majority. If no consensus is reached, a three-fifths majority will be required in a second round. Should that vote also fail, the committee will determine candidates by drawing lots among the top two vote-getters for each seat.

Parliament is expected to elect one member to the HSK in November from among the three candidates proposed by the joint committee, following the same procedure.

The Council of Judges and Prosecutors plays a key role in overseeing the appointment, promotion, and disciplinary matters of judges and prosecutors, ensuring the effective and fair functioning of Türkiye’s judiciary.