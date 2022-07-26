Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop is holding an extraordinary session upon the demand of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Aug. 1 in order to discuss increasing violence against the health workers in Turkey.

The CHP on Monday had demanded the general assembly to come together with 120 signatures.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA) Şentop has sent political parties a letter for the meeting to exchange views on the roots of violence against health workers as well as precautions that could be taken to tackle it.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will not attend the meeting, the party’s group deputy chairmen Mahir Ünal said on Tuesday.

"When we look at the call for an extraordinary meeting, the CHP's failure to inform any party group, including its alliance partners, is disrespectful and political rudeness towards the political party groups and the will of the 600 deputies who are currently on the ground, working," Ünal said during a press briefing.

The Peoples Democratic Party's (HDP) similarly announced that it would not attend the meeting on Aug.1 because the CHP allegedly did not negotiate with the HDP beforehand.

“We consider it unfortunate that it was not asked whether we could come that day, whether we were ready or not, and our suggestion on this matter,” the party’s group deputy chairperson said.

On the other side, the Good Party (IP) confirmed attendance. The CHP’s call comes amid a hike in violence against health workers.

In 2021 alone, the health care workers were the victims of 190 cases of violence, according to a report published by the Union of Health Care and Social Service Workers (Sağlık-Sen). These cases involve 364 assailants and some 316 health care workers.

In March, the Justice Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) approved a bill that overhauls existing regulations to better prevent violence toward women and health care workers. The bill introduces heftier sentences for crimes against these two vulnerable groups who have been exposed to cases of violence and sometimes, murder.

For health care workers, the bill defines “crimes against health care workers” as a separate offense for the first time in Turkish law. Thus, legal proceedings will be facilitated against perpetrators of crimes targeting all health care staff, from doctors and nurses to paramedics, who are subject to attacks while on duty.