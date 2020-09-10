Increasing COVID-19 cases within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have caused concerns and led to additional measures at the party headquarters. A statement released by the CHP Thursday said that party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has tested negative for the disease.

“After our party spokesman Faik Öztrak's COVID-19 test result turned out to be positive, our chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was also tested within the scope of filiation. The test result is negative. We wish all our citizens and party members in the fight against COVID-19 urgent recovery,” the statement by the CHP said.

After Öztrak announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the disease, the CHP conducted virus tests on all personnel in the party’s headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Most recently, it was announced that Kılıçdaroğlu’s senior adviser, Recep Cengiz, and an employee working at the party headquarters contracted the virus.

In addition to conducting tests, the party switched back to videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings.

This week, along with Öztrak, the party’s deputy chair Onursal Adıgüzel and Kılıçdaroğlu’s attorney Celal Çelik tested positive for the coronavirus. Also, the CHP mayor of the southern province of Antalya, Muhittin Böcek, continues to receive treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital.