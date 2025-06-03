The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul deputy Numan Kurtulmuş was re-elected as the speaker of the Turkish Parliament in the third round of voting after receiving 329 votes from lawmakers on Tuesday.

Kurtulmuş will serve for a term of three years unless a snap vote is called.

Candidates from five political parties with groups in Parliament competed in polls.

AK Party’s ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), did not have a candidate and endorsed Kurtulmuş.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is running with its lawmaker from eastern Artvin province, Uğur Bayraktutan, while Parliament’s third-largest Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has named their Diyarbakır representative Cengiz Çandar for the post.