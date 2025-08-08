Türkiye has passed a landmark health law that legalizes the controlled sale of medical cannabis in pharmacies, signaling a new era in patient care and economic strategy. The law, aimed at reducing import dependency and improving access to therapeutic treatments, also positions Türkiye to become a key global player in the expanding medicinal cannabis market.

The new law allows for the prescription-based sale of various hemp-derived products, including those used for medical and personal care purposes. These cannabis-based treatments differ significantly from recreational marijuana, as they contain low levels of the psychoactive compound THC and are used exclusively for therapeutic purposes.

How will it work?

The new framework delegates responsibilities across several government ministries. The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry will oversee the cultivation and harvesting of hemp, while the Health Ministry will regulate the processing, licensing, export and sale of cannabis-derived products. The Interior Ministry will monitor and inspect cultivation activities to ensure compliance and security.

All medicinal cannabis products will be sold exclusively in pharmacies, and their distribution will be tightly monitored through a national electronic pharmaceutical tracking system. This system will also oversee the disposal of expired or defective products, ensuring traceability at every stage of production and distribution.

“This regulation grants the Health Ministry full control over a valuable health resource,” said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Group Chair Leyla Şahin Usta, who championed the legislation. “It’s not about narcotic use, it’s about pain relief, medical treatment, and national progress.”

Usta emphasized that the law does not open the door to recreational cannabis use. “There has been misinformation,” she said. “This law is not legalizing recreational cannabis or making it easily accessible. On the contrary, it creates a fully controlled, closed-loop system under strict government supervision.”

What is medical cannabis?

Medical cannabis refers to cannabis-derived products used to treat chronic pain and other medical conditions, especially those resistant to traditional treatments. Unlike street marijuana, these products are refined, regulated and administered in clinical settings.

“Cannabis with low THC levels does not have narcotic effects,” explained Specialist Pharmacist Taner Ercanlı, a member of the Turkish Pharmacists Association Central Committee in an interview with BBC Türkçe. “These products are different chemical variants used to relieve pain in diseases such as cancer and multiple sclerosis (MS). They are also known for their anti-depressant properties.”

Ercanlı underlined that these substances are medications, not recreational drugs.

“These are licensed products that will be strictly controlled by the Health Ministry. Like many other controlled drugs sold in pharmacies, they will require a prescription and follow rigorous tracking systems.”

Pharmacists have expressed support for the new regulation, seeing it as both a public health advancement and a professional opportunity.

Erdal Kurt, a pharmacist in Ankara, highlighted the challenges faced by cancer patients who currently have to import medical cannabis through the Turkish Pharmacists Association.

“These products are already being used around the world, in Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and many others,” he said. “Now, patients here will have safer and more affordable access through our pharmacies.”

Kurt also praised the centralization of control in the Health Ministry, particularly the pharmaceutical tracking system.

“This is a correct and effective approach,” he said. “Managing everything from production to disposal within one regulatory framework ensures both safety and accountability.”

Ercanlı noted that expanding access to cannabis-based medications through pharmacies aligns with existing standards for distributing other sensitive medical products.

“Our stance is clear: All products for human health, including cannabis-based ones, must be delivered through pharmacies, under professional supervision.”

Economic, strategic impact

The global medical cannabis market is expected to reach $55 billion by 2027. Turkish officials hope the new law will lay the groundwork for domestic production and international export, making Türkiye a major supply hub.

The law is also expected to boost rural development through regulated hemp cultivation and to support the health sector by reducing import bills.

"By enabling the local production of both pharmaceutical and cosmetic products under full supervision, we reduce foreign dependency and lower the cost for citizens," Usta said. "It’s a win-win, economically and medically."

The new regulation, which mandates cultivation only in closed greenhouse systems, also aligns with environmental and quality-control goals.

"We are not referring to cannabis grown in open fields,” Usta clarified. “All production for medicinal and cosmetic use must take place in secure, monitored and licensed facilities.”

Ultimately, Türkiye's medical cannabis law is rooted in health care reform and economic self-reliance, not a liberalization of drug policy.

Officials and pharmacists alike emphasize that the move is about using a scientifically backed, internationally accepted product to ease suffering and stimulate local production under the strictest regulations.

“This is a turning point,” Usta said. “Cannabis, when handled correctly, becomes a treatment, not a threat.”