Türkiye has introduced new legal measures aimed at strengthening child protection and preventive mechanisms, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said Tuesday after legislation amending the Child Protection Law and several other laws entered into force.

The legislation took effect following its publication in the Official Gazette.

Göktaş said in a statement on social media that the new law marked another critical step toward ensuring children's safety and healthy development.

She stated that Türkiye considers protecting children from all forms of risk and safeguarding their best interests under all circumstances a national responsibility under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"With this awareness, we are implementing multifaceted legal regulations that support our protective and preventive mechanisms," Göktaş said.

"We will continue our efforts to protect our children and strengthen the institution of the family," she added.

Göktaş also expressed hope that the new measures would benefit Türkiye and its people.

The minister previously highlighted implementation results under Türkiye's 2023-2028 Child Rights Strategy Document and Action Plan.

She said authorities had achieved a 74% implementation rate in measures promoting child rights and participation, making children more visible in decision-making processes. Progress reached 82% in child-friendly justice initiatives, 75% in family and child-focused services, 92% in alternative care services, 67% in services for children affected by disasters and crises, and 80% in programs promoting safe internet use.

Describing the government's "Family and Population Decade" initiative as an opportunity to strengthen family bonds, she noted the coming years would focus on preparing children for the future through comprehensive family-centered policies while continuing to invest in the country's human capital.