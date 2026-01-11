Turkish Parliament’s general assembly will start the new week with discussions on a bill that brings more fines and sentences for those violating traffic safety.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will debate the bill proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The first six articles of the bill were earlier approved by Parliament. The bill covers a wide range of violations, from illegal modification of license plates to a lack of taximeters.

The bill involves suspension of driving licenses up to 90 days for motorists exceeding speed limits in residential areas and a fine of TL 15,000 ($350) for drivers blocking vehicles with emergency right of way. Those cutting off ambulances, fire trucks and similar vehicles will be fined TL 46,000 and have their driving licenses suspended for 30 days.

Drivers stalking other motorists in road rage-related incidents and those stepping out of a vehicle with the intent of attacking other drivers in such incidents will be fined TL 180,000, and their driving licenses will be suspended for 60 days. Traffic safety officers will be authorized to impound their vehicles for 30 days.

Motorists who modify their vehicles in a way disturbing others with excessive noise will be fined TL 16,000. Drivers running the red light and causing traffic accidents will have their driving licenses suspended for 60 days and will be subject to a psychiatric evaluation before applying for removal of the suspension. Drivers talking on their cellphones while driving will be fined TL 5.000.

Motorists racing with each other will be fined TL 46,000 and have their driving licenses suspended for two years under the new bill.

Drivers leaving the scene of a traffic accident in fatal crashes and crashes causing injury to others will face prison terms of up to three years if they flee the scene.

Türkiye is aiming to reduce traffic fatalities to below 3,000 by 2030. Traffic fatalities have fluctuated in recent years. In 2015, 7,530 people were killed on Türkiye’s roads, an average of 20.6 deaths per day. By 2021, fatalities had dropped to 5,362 annually, or 14.7 per day, before rising again in 2023 to an average of 17.9 daily deaths. Speeding is a leading cause of accidents. Türkiye’s new point-based system penalizes drivers who exceed speed limits, even for first-time offenders.