Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee will begin deliberations on Tuesday on the Mecca Defense Alliance. The bill on the ratification of the alliance will be presented to lawmakers, including opposition members, who have argued that the deal cannot be implemented and that Türkiye cannot dispatch troops to other countries before Parliament ratifies the agreement signed in Saudi Arabia last August.

The main opposition New Party (YP) has already announced that it would vote against the bill, but it is expected to pass with the votes of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its government ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has signaled that it may endorse the bill, though it remains skeptical of the deal. Its leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, remarked last week that the party would oppose it if it found “even a single clause running against the interests of Türkiye.”

Türkiye has no plans to engage Yemen’s Houthi rebels in combat under its trilateral defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Friday, stressing that any Turkish military support for Riyadh would focus on strengthening deterrence and preventing further regional escalation.

“We absolutely do not envisage entering into any clashes with the Houthis,” Güler told Star TV, emphasizing that Türkiye’s priority was to prevent new tensions and contribute to regional security and stability.

He said potential Turkish military assistance to Saudi Arabia would follow a model similar to Ankara’s existing military cooperation with Qatar, focusing primarily on deterrence rather than direct involvement in hostilities.

“In this context, as in Qatar, the primary objective of our potential military support for Saudi Arabia would be to strengthen deterrence,” Güler said.

The agreement, which commits the three countries to regard an armed attack against one member as an attack against all, has raised questions about the extent of Türkiye’s potential military involvement amid continued Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Güler clarified that the scope of any Turkish assistance would be determined only after Parliament ratifies the agreement and the necessary legal procedures are completed.

He said Ankara would then evaluate Saudi Arabia’s requests within the framework of parliamentary authorization before deciding on the nature and extent of its support.

The minister reiterated that Türkiye’s approach was aimed at strengthening collective security while avoiding actions that could trigger further military confrontation in the region.