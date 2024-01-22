The General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament is expected to debate Sweden's long-delayed NATO membership bid on Tuesday, sources said Monday.

The Turkish Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs approved the protocol on Sweden's NATO accession bid in December.

The protocol was forwarded to the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament for approval. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will then ratify the legislation.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the United States-led defense organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Türkiye and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO's 31st member in April.