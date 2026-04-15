The Turkish Parliament will establish a parliamentary commission to investigate school attacks following a deadly shooting in Kahramanmaraş, with all parties agreeing to jointly address security concerns and prevent future incidents.

The decision came after lawmakers called for a pause in ongoing legislative discussions in the General Assembly following the attack at a middle school in Kahramanmaraş.

Nine people were killed, and at least 20 others were injured after a student aged about 13 opened fire in Ayşel Çalık Middle School in Kahramanmaraş. The fatal attack took place just one day after another shooter wounded 16 people and then killed himself in a school in the Şanlıurfa province a day earlier.

Deputy Speaker Pervin Buldan suspended the session for 10 minutes to hold consultations with party representatives after opposition groups urged lawmakers to prioritize the issue.

Following the break, the parliament resumed its work and agreed to carry out a comprehensive, cross-party effort to examine the causes of school violence and strengthen safety measures. The commission is expected to be formally established next Tuesday.

Lawmakers emphasized that the issue requires a multidimensional approach, including legal, psychological and social aspects, as well as the role of families and social media.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) officials said all political groups reached a common understanding to address the matter, noting that Parliament will conduct an in-depth review and develop proposals to enhance student safety across the country.

School shootings in Türkiye had been rare until this week. In May 2024, a former student killed a private high school principal in Istanbul with a firearm five months after he was expelled.

Türkiye has strict gun laws that require licensing, registration, mental and criminal background checks, and severe penalties for illegal possession.