The Turkish Parliament called on counterparts from across the globe and organizations to take a stance against terrorist acts targeting Türkiye, in a joint declaration signed Tuesday.

The parliament passed a joint declaration against terrorism, asserting the country's will to fight against all terrorist groups regardless of where they are.

"We declare to the whole world that Türkiye has the strength to fight determinedly against all terrorist groups at home and abroad," said the motion passed by the General Assembly.

"We expect parliaments of other countries and international organizations to take clear, uncompromising stance against terror acts targeting Türkiye."

The statement came in the wake of PKK terrorist attacks, which killed Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

The PKK/YPG took advantage of a power vacuum created by the Syrian civil war and invaded several Syrian provinces, including Deir el-Zour, in 2015 with the help of Washington. The terrorists forced many locals to migrate, bringing their militants to change the regional demographic.

Deir el-Zour is a resource-rich region bordering Iraq, bisected by the Euphrates River and home to dozens of tribal communities. The PKK/YPG has seized the region's oil wells – Syria's largest – and smuggled oil to the Syrian regime despite U.S. sanctions, to generate revenue for its activities.

In October 2019, when Türkiye launched Operation Peace Spring across its southern border against the PKK/YPG, the U.S. prioritized establishing bases around oil fields as it evacuated its bases in the operation zone.

U.S. forces, continuing their support for the terrorist group, currently have a presence in numerous bases and military points in other areas like Hassakeh and Raqqa, also under the group’s occupation.

The U.S. claims that it uses YPG forces as allies in the fight against Daesh, to which Ankara has long objected on the grounds that using one terrorist group to fight another “makes no sense.”

Türkiye is also fiercely opposed to the U.S. training and supporting with arms and other supplies a terrorist group that poses a threat to its borders as well as local residents of northern Syria, who have suffered under terrorist oppression and attacks.