Parliament on Tuesday was set to discuss a new report on threats and risks for children in the digital environment, while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a circular on the same day for an action plan to empower children in the digital world.

Experts often point out to online dangers for impressionable children, from the promotion of violence and pornography to the proliferation of hate speech and bullying.

The Human Rights Investigation Committee of Parliament has recently wrapped up a report on threats and risks for children and made several suggestions to tackle them. The report, disclosed by the Sabah newspaper, highlights the potential of “digital addiction” for children via cellphones, computers, online and offline games, tablet computers, TVs and anime.

“Children who spend long periods of time in the virtual world are more likely than those who spend less time online to experience negative outcomes in their social and family relationships and academic lives, as well as increases in psychological and physical problems, delays in cognitive and emotional development, involvement in harmful groups and exposure to many other risks,” the report warns.

It proposed several restrictions to curb the risks, such as age verification on social media platforms for those below the age of 15, and parental permission systems for children up to the age of 18. It also suggests automatic screen time blocking for all accounts owned by children up to 18 and advanced filtration systems to prevent malicious content.

Among other suggestions are the introduction of mandatory classes for digital literacy at primary and middle schools, education programs for parents, deterring sentences against illegal online betting and crimes against minors in the digital world.

A four-year action plan published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday, after President Erdoğan signed it, complements the suggestions of lawmakers. In his circular to relevant authorities, Erdoğan underlined the importance of ensuring the security of children in online environments in a fast-changing digital world. The action plan aims to adopt a holistic approach on impact of digital transformation on children and strengthen protective and supportive policies and practices.