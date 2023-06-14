President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye needs to get rid of the Constitution that was drafted during the coup era.
"We want to proceed with a civilian, comprehensive and liberal constitution," the president told reporters after an eight-hour cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.