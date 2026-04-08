Turkish lawmakers on Tuesday began debating a draft law package that includes restricting access to social media platforms for children under 15, as authorities seek to strengthen protections against harmful online content.

If adopted, the legislation would require social media companies to implement age verification systems, introduce parental control tools and respond swiftly to content considered harmful.

The government says the proposal aims to reduce risks to children’s safety and privacy online, while some members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have criticized the measure.

“Protecting our children from all kinds of risks, threats and harmful content is our top priority,” Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said earlier this year.

Under the draft proposal, digital platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and others would have to block children under 15 from opening accounts and introduce parental controls that would manage children's access.

Fevzi Zırhlıoğlu of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said protecting children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities is a core responsibility of the social state.

He noted that around 63 million people in Türkiye use social media and argued that excessive use has weakened face-to-face communication within families.

“The regulations introduced by this proposal mark the beginning of a zero-tolerance period for our children in the digital world,” Zırhlıoğlu said, adding that social media providers would be legally required to prevent access for children under 15 and establish age verification systems, while safer, filtered environments would be created for older minors.

Zırhlıoğlu also warned that social media addiction is not merely a loss of time, citing studies suggesting it may be linked to deeper psychological issues.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Tuncay Özkan of the CHP said children should be protected from what he described as “gaming lobbies” and called for the inclusion of media literacy measures in the proposal.

“We are here as their representatives, yet we are unable to take a step,” Özkan said, criticizing the bill and urging lawmakers to adopt a more comprehensive approach to safeguarding children.

Restrictions in the world

On the other hand, measures on children’s access to social media have gained momentum globally in recent months.

In Australia, measures introduced in December targeted users under 16, with social media companies revoking access to millions of accounts identified as belonging to children.

Last month, Indonesia began enforcing a new regulation banning children under 16 from accessing digital platforms that could expose them to risks such as pornography, cyberbullying, online scams and addiction.

Other countries, including Spain, France and the United Kingdom, are also taking or considering similar steps, citing growing concerns over the impact of unregulated social media content on children.

Most recently, Greece also announced that access to social media for children under the age of 15 would be restricted from Jan. 1, 2027, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, citing rising anxiety, sleep problems and the addictive design of online platforms.

In a video message addressed to young people, Mitsotakis said children spending long hours in front of screens do not allow their minds to rest and face growing pressure from constant comparison and online comments.

The Greek prime minister said he had spoken with many parents who reported that their children do not sleep well, become anxious easily and spend long hours on their phones.

An opinion poll by ALCO published in February showed about 80% of those surveyed approved of a ban. The Greek government has already outlawed mobile phones in schools and set up parental control platforms to limit teenagers' screen time.

"Greece will be among the first countries to take such an initiative," Mitsotakis said. "I am certain, however, that it will not be the last. ‌Our ‌goal is to push the European Union in this direction ‌as well."