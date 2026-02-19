Türkiye is preparing legislation that would require identity verification for social media users, with Justice Minister Akın Gürlek saying the move aims to increase accountability and curb online abuse, disinformation and criminal activity.

Under the planned regulation, individuals who post, comment or share content would be required to verify their identities, ending the widespread use of anonymous or fake accounts.

Verified identities would ensure that users who spread harmful content, incite harassment, target individuals or engage in unlawful online behavior could be held legally responsible, Gürlek told a Turkish newspaper on Wednesday.

He stressed that anonymity has enabled online intimidation campaigns, misinformation and the targeting of public figures and private citizens alike, adding that clearer accountability would help create a safer digital environment.

Once the law is passed by Parliament, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) is expected to oversee implementation. Existing accounts may be given a transition period to complete verification, after which unverified accounts could face restrictions.

Gürlek said the ministry is coordinating the effort with relevant institutions, noting that the regulation is intended to balance freedom of expression with the need to prevent crimes and rights violations online. He added that the government views the measure as part of a broader strategy to adapt the legal system to the risks posed by rapidly evolving digital platforms.

Juvenile crime reforms

The ministry is also working on changes to the legal framework for juveniles involved in crime as part of the upcoming 12th Judicial Reform Package, in coordination with the Family and Social Services Ministry.

Gürlek said authorities are reviewing the current age-based categories of criminal responsibility and considering adjustments to the definition of “children driven to crime.”

Türkiye’s current system assigns criminal liability within the 12-15 and 15-18 age groups.

The planned reforms aim to address cases in which criminal networks and street gangs exploit legal gaps by using minors.

Gürlek said the government is determined to prevent the rise of youth gangs and strengthen deterrence while ensuring a balanced legal approach. The proposal is expected to be submitted to parliament by the summer.

The number of children involved in incidents reported to security units across Türkiye rose sharply in 2024, reaching 612,651, a 9.8% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The figures show multiple reasons for contact with law enforcement. Of the total, 279,620 children were recorded as victims, while 202,785 were classified as “children driven to crime.” Another 96,438 were questioned for information, 18,561 were reported missing and later found, 8,729 were linked to minor offenses, and 6,518 were brought in for other reasons.

Among children driven to crime, assault was the most common allegation, accounting for 40.4% of cases. Theft followed at 16.6%, and drug-related offenses, including use, sale or purchase, made up 8.2%. Other cases involved threats (4.6%), crimes posing general danger (4.2%) and a range of other offenses totaling 26%.

‘Alo Justice’ hotline

To improve public access to judicial services, the ministry will launch an AI-supported “Alo Justice” hotline, with a pilot phase beginning in Istanbul.

The system will allow citizens to submit complaints, requests or feedback by phone, email or digital platforms. Officials say artificial intelligence will help identify systemic problems, detect recurring issues and improve service efficiency across courts and judicial institutions.

The initiative is intended to make the justice system more accessible and responsive by enabling faster communication between citizens and authorities.

Fight against illegal betting

Gürlek also reiterated the government’s determination to combat illegal betting networks, noting that large-scale operations conducted during his tenure as Istanbul chief prosecutor had disrupted major criminal structures.

Authorities say illegal betting organizations frequently change methods to evade detection, but enforcement efforts will continue with a focus on dismantling financial networks, strengthening digital monitoring and protecting citizens from fraud and organized crime.