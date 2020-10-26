The permanent cease-fire agreement reached in Geneva between rival Libyan parties will not have an effect on military deals with Turkey and cooperation with Ankara will continue, Libya’s defense minister stated late Sunday.

Touching upon the cease-fire agreement signed under the leadership of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) between delegations representing the legitimate Libyan government and putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, Libyan Defense Minister Salaheddin al-Namroush said: "The signing of the initial agreement does not include the military cooperation agreement with the state of Turkey, an ally of the legitimate government."

"We affirm the strengthening of cooperation with our Turkish ally and the continuation of the training programs that have been received and will be received by affiliates at the training institutes of the Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA)."

The cease-fire reached on Friday – which is to be implemented country-wide – stated that with immediate effect, “until the new unified government assumes its functions, all military agreements on training inside Libya shall be suspended and training crews shall depart the country.”

However, Namroush underlined that this did not include cooperation with Turkey. Noting the possibility that Haftar's militias may not comply with the truce, he said the accords on security and military training must be focused on now more than ever now.

The defense minister said one of the most important benefits of bringing peace to Libya is building a Libyan army on sound foundations and forming a comprehensive national doctrine for future generations.

The High Council of State similarly said in a statement that "the agreement does not include the legitimate agreements with Turkey."

The council also noted that the agreement does not annul the war crimes committed by Haftar's militias in their attacks on the capital Tripoli and said those responsible for the mass graves in the city of Tarhuna should be held accountable.

Libya's warring sides also agreed in Geneva that foreign military forces and mercenaries are to leave Libya.

The GNA was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement. Unfortunately, efforts for long-term political settlement have failed due to military offensives by forces loyal to Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

In the face of Haftar’s aggressions, Ankara and the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government last year reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other on the maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Within this scope, Turkey has started providing military training to 120 Libyan soldiers.

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Saturday, following the cease-fire deal, had reiterated that the military training, cooperation and consultancy given to the Libyan armed forces continues and shared photos of the training.