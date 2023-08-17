The Tripoli-based unity government rejected allegations that it would lease a part of a port to Türkiye to be used as a naval base, amid ongoing protests in the city.

"What is being said about the state ceding or authorizing the use of the maritime port of Al-Khoms as a foreign naval base is incorrect and without foundation," government spokesman Mohamed Hamuda said in a dockside visit, accompanied by top naval and port officials.

His comments followed days of protests in the city 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Tripoli, during which access roads to the docks have been blocked with burning tires.

Calling on residents to exercise restraint, Hamuda warned that anyone who harmed the public interest would face prosecution.

Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah "attaches great importance" to the port, one of the busiest in Libya, and has plans to expand it to boost foreign trade, the spokesman said.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

Media reports in Libya claimed that the port, located 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the national capital of Tripoli, would be handed to Türkiye to be used as a military base.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the internationally-recognized Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia. Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital Tripoli and led to a period of stability resulting in the formation of the unity government.

Türkiye is in favor of holding elections reflecting the will of the Libyan people for the establishment of a long-lasting and stable government in the country.