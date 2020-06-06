The Libyan Army has launched an operation to liberate several towns along the Libyan coast including al-Washaka, Abu Hadi, Sirte and al-Jufra from militias belonging to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, Spokesman of the Libyan Army Mohammad Qanunu said Saturday.

"Libyan Army affirms resolve to clear hotbeds of illegal groups that undermine lives of Libyans," Qanunu added on Twitter.

On Friday, the Libyan Army liberated the town of Tarhuna shortly after entering the city center, with little resistance from militias. Tarhuna was the main rear base for the offensive against Tripoli that Haftar's forces finally abandoned this week, retreating from their remaining positions in the southern suburbs of the capital.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including al-Watiya air base, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

Haftar’s militias also confirmed their withdrawal from the Libyan capital following the U.N.-recognized government's announcement that it is back in full control.