The Libyan army on Wednesday liberated Tripoli airport from the militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The government forces completely took control of the airport that was under Haftar's control for one year, said Mustafa al-Mujie, a spokesman for the government-led Operation Volcano of Rage.

Earlier in the day, the Libyan army officially announced the launch of the operation to liberate the airport, located south of the country's capital."We officially announce the start of the airport liberation battle," Libyan army spokesman Muhammad Qanunu said.

Libya’s internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by Haftar’s forces.