Five new mass graves have been discovered in the Libyan city of Tarhuna, which was recently liberated from the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces, according to a statement by the Libyan Army.

The graves were found in the Rabta mass grave excavation area, and authorities unearthed several bodies from the graves, the statement said, without elaborating on the number of bodies.

According to the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, some 74 bodies have recently been unearthed from graves in Tarhuna.

The Libyan government has repeatedly called on the United Nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other human rights groups to demand an international investigation into the mass graves.

According to Libyan official sources, Haftar's forces and affiliated militia committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

On June 16, the Libyan government found 226 dead bodies in mass graves in Tarhuna and south of Tripoli.

The U.N. recognizes the government headed by Fayez Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Turkey supports the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Sarraj.