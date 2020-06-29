Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed there had been international talks to end the blockade on oil exports, involving the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), the United Nations, the U.S. and regional countries, expressing optimism that the blockades will be lifted soon.

Losses from the closure of Libya's oil wells and the current blockades imposed by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's militias have accumulated to reach nearly $6 billion over the last five months, the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement last week.

The Libyan economy suffered huge losses and continues to do so due to the oil blockades, which were described in the statement as "illegal" and which will badly affect the state's 2020-2021 budget and salary payments.

Oil production has plunged by around three-quarters since forces loyal to Haftar launched a blockade.

The country has the capacity to produce 1.7 million barrels of oil per day. However, this amount fell to 92,000 barrels per day, which is a remarkable drop for a country that was a crucial provider of both oil and gas to Europe, according to head of the Bosphorus Energy Club, Mehmet Öğütçü.

Libya is struggling with divided institutions, dysfunction, corruption, a struggling economy and very few or no oil revenues coming in.

Libya has the largest proven crude oil reserves in Africa at 48.4 billion barrels. Natural gas and oil revenues make up approximately 90% of the government’s revenue.