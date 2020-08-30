The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday called for a full and inclusive political process that will meet the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative government, as the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) sacked its Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, who vowed he is "ready to be questioned," after militia gunmen fired on peaceful demonstrators last week.

In a statement, UNSMIL said it observed an increase in reports of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detention and restrictions on freedom of movement and expression.

"Libya is witnessing a dramatic turn of events that underlines the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process," the mission added.

"The prolific use of hate speech and incitement to violence appears designed to further divide Libyans, increase polarization and tear at the country's social fabric at the expense of a Libyan-Libyan solution," it underlined.

UN concerned with Haftar’s human rights violations

The U.N. mission also called for calm, the application of the rule of law and the preservation of the rights of all citizens to peacefully express their views.

The U.N. also said it is concerned about "on-going human rights violations and abuses" in the coastal city of Sirte, which is controlled by warlord Haftar’s forces since January. It said at least one civilian was killed and several others were arrested.

Last Monday, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj of the GNA said he would undertake a cabinet reshuffle amid protests against corruption and deterioration of public facilities.

Later on, the government said in a statement that Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha "has been temporarily suspended" pending an inquiry "on his statements about the protests and incidents in Tripoli and other cities."

The government also added that Bashagha’s handling of street protests and a violent crackdown against them would be investigated.

PM Sarraj and Bashagha initially accused "outlawed infiltrators" of instigating the violence. The prime minister also said protesters "did not obtain necessary permits" for their rally and described their demonstrations as "riots."

Bashagha, who was visiting Turkey at the time of sacking, said in a statement posted on the Interior Ministry's Facebook page early Saturday that he was ready to submit to an investigation.

But he demanded any hearing be broadcast live for the sake of transparency.

Upon his return to Tripoli on Saturday evening, Bashagha told a crowd of supporters at the Mitiga airport: "I am ready to be questioned. I have nothing to hide."

"Everyday life in Libya is painful," he said, blaming hardships in the country on "corruption in all sectors."

A police marching band, security forces commanders and supporters of the suspended interior minister had thronged the airport for his return home.

Bashagha is an influential figure from the port city and military power base of Misrata.

Bashagha, who was nominated in 2018, played a central role during a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by eastern-based forces that the GNA repelled in June with military support from Turkey.

He is well regarded by the GNA's international backers and had announced steps to rein in the armed groups that hold real power in Tripoli. Loud gunfire could be heard over central Tripoli shortly after the decision was announced.

A decree issued by Sarraj said Bashagha would be investigated by the GNA leadership within 72 hours, and his duties would be assumed by a deputy minister, Khalid Ahmad Mazen. A separate decree assigned a regional force headed by Osama Jweili, a commander from another militarily powerful city, Zintan, to help ensure security in Tripoli.

The GNA also named a new defense minister and an army chief, after days of protests against poor public services and living conditions.

Sarraj promoted deputy and acting defense minister Salah Eddine al-Namrush to the ministry's top job and appointed General Mohammad Ali al-Haddad as head of the army.

Haddad hails from Misrata, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Tripoli, the home of powerful armed groups that have fought on the side of the GNA in the battle against eastern-based warlord Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who tried to seize the capital last year.

Hundreds of demonstrators staged rallies from Sunday in Tripoli against corruption and extended shortages of power, water and fuel in the oil-rich North African country. Gunmen fired on crowds on several occasions.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi, with the GNA and a Haftar-backed eastern administration now vying for power against a backdrop of dozens of local conflicts.

The GNA was founded in 2015 under an U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed because of a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Haftar.

US hails close partnership with Libyan prime minister

Meanwhile, the United States expressed appreciation for its close partnership with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and his Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

In a tweet, the U.S. Embassy called for cooperation in the interests of providing good governance to the Libyan people.

"The U.S. supports rule of law, appreciates close partnerships with PM Sarraj and MOI Bashagha and urges cooperation in the interests of providing good governance to the Libyan people," the embassy said on Twitter.