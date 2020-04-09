Forces of Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) bombed a convoy of militias affiliated with putschist commander Khalifa Haftar on Thursday.

The GNA's air force targeted the convoy, which included two armored vehicles belonging to the United Arab Emirates, after monitoring their movements on the road between the towns of Tarhuna and Bani Walid south of Tripoli, the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation (Volcano of Rage), said on Facebook.

No additional details were provided.

Since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

International efforts to reach a cease-fire have been stymied by Haftar's side flouting the process.