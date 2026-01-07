Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that disagreements between countries should not lead to a breakdown in communication, stressing that diplomacy must continue even amid sharp political differences.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Ankara, Ibrahim said his government prioritizes good governance, economic stability and fighting corruption, noting that Malaysia and Türkiye share similar perspectives on many global issues.

“Countries will have differences of opinion, but this should not mean the end of communication,” Ibrahim said, warning that emotional calls to sever ties rarely produce realistic or sustainable foreign policy outcomes.

Highlighting ties with Türkiye, Ibrahim said cooperation between the two countries is increasingly important amid global uncertainty. Rather than retreating in the face of instability, he said, nations with shared sensitivities should work together through dialogue, diplomacy and strategic cooperation.

Ibrahim praised Türkiye’s stance on Gaza, saying Ankara had emerged as a prominent voice on the international stage by openly condemning the grave human rights violations against civilians.

He said Türkiye had acted as “the voice of conscience” during the conflict.

Turning to global politics, Ibrahim cautioned against the rise of unilateral policies, often referred to as “Trumpism,” saying such approaches undermine international stability regardless of which country pursues them. He said decisions taken outside the framework of international law risk eroding sovereignty and fueling instability worldwide.

“Our principled position is clear,” Ibrahim said. “Actions must comply with international law. No country, big or small, should act alone in a way that damages the sovereignty of others.”

He said Malaysia had applied the same principle to its position on Venezuela, emphasizing that the will of the people should be respected and that foreign intervention should be avoided.

Ibrahim added that unilateral actions have raised particular concern among countries in the Global South, where ongoing crises continue to affect millions of lives. In such a climate, he said, the international system must remain predictable, consistent and trustworthy.

Despite criticizing certain policies, Ibrahim said Malaysia has not abandoned dialogue, including with the United States. He noted that Kuala Lumpur continues to engage both Washington and Beijing, managing power balances carefully and pragmatically.